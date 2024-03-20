Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 726.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.53. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $141.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

