Beacon Wealthcare LLC Has $967,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.5% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after buying an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.97 and a 200 day moving average of $183.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.15 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

