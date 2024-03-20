Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.4 %

BBY opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average is $72.62. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 64.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.