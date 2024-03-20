Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 7,018 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $400,236.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,538.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after purchasing an additional 417,352 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.