Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 53.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.