Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $76,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 302,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,334,000 after buying an additional 50,095 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,279,000. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 37,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 68,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.15 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.97 and a 200-day moving average of $183.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

