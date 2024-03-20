Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,893,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.94.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

