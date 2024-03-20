Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,156,441,000 after acquiring an additional 40,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,229,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,431,000 after acquiring an additional 28,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Price Performance
Shares of CSL opened at $372.23 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $373.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 22.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
