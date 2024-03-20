CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 134.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 31.5% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after acquiring an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88,488 shares during the last quarter.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

