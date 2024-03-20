Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 201,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 39,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

