Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,882,000 after acquiring an additional 532,019 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,047,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,679,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,409,000 after acquiring an additional 91,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,953,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,080,000 after acquiring an additional 572,792 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $97.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.64. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $97.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 216.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,340.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock worth $1,026,395. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

