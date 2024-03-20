Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,160 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,234,000 after buying an additional 156,608 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,847,000 after buying an additional 111,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,864,823,000 after buying an additional 47,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,431,000 after acquiring an additional 781,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $353.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.99. The company has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $354.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

