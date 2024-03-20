Centre Asset Management LLC Has $23.80 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20,682 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. King Wealth increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

