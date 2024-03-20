Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,584 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 13.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.
Apple Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.15 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
