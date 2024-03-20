Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $3,906,793.80 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $3,906,793.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,933.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.32, for a total transaction of $3,707,121.60.

On Monday, February 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 8,735 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,710.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $12,872,282.52.

On Thursday, January 25th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $9,888,773.70.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $12,904,568.40.

On Friday, January 12th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $13,133,504.64.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 101,936 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $17,712,399.36.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $230.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.30 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.76 and its 200-day moving average is $128.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $271.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on COIN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 118,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after acquiring an additional 61,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

