Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 427.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $93,815,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,382,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,382,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 950,173 shares of company stock valued at $147,762,844 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN opened at $230.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 852.30 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $271.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

