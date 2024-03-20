Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 427.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 401 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.52.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.71, for a total transaction of $190,882.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,358.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.71, for a total value of $190,882.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,358.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 950,173 shares of company stock valued at $147,762,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN opened at $230.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.30 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $271.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

