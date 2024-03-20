Compass Financial Group INC SD Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $180.14. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

