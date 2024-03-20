Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 391 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

GDX opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

