Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 490 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 80.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,956,000 after acquiring an additional 110,982 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 14.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $9,507,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $114.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.31.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In acquired 1,191,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,056,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,105,427.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In purchased 1,191,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,105,427.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

