Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 541 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

