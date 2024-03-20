Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 620 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.82.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
