Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $302.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.09 and a 200 day moving average of $268.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $219.86 and a 12-month high of $305.19.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

