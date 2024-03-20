Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 42,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ET opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $15.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

