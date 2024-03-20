Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,841,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,980,000 after purchasing an additional 844,837 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,539,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,441,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 235,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,441,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.74.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

