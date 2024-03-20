Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 97.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 38,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $241.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.79 and its 200 day moving average is $266.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

