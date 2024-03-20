Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,978 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 144,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 79,338 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $242,000.

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

