Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,152 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.91%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.