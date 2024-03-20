Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,156 AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Get AB Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of YEAR opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $52.18.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.