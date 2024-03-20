Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,156 AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000.
AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of YEAR opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $52.18.
AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile
The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.
