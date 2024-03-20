Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $256.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

