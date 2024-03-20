Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,995,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $589.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

