Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

