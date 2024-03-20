Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in GSK by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 25,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,653 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $43.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

