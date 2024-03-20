Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,905,000 after buying an additional 2,156,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 677,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,815,000.

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $133.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.38. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.96 and a 52 week high of $139.57.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

