Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $108.32 and a 1 year high of $142.78.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

