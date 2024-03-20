Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.