Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

LNC stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -36.07%.

In related news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

