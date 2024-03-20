Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $192.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.84 and a 1 year high of $192.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.26.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

