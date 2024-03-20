Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN opened at $378.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.93 and its 200-day moving average is $339.67. The firm has a market cap of $237.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $250.01 and a 12-month high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.38.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

