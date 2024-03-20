Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $393,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $423.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.53. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.08 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.