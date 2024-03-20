Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after purchasing an additional 607,321 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $266.33 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $269.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

