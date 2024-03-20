Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $420,000 Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX stock opened at $129.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.62 and its 200-day moving average is $115.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $91.72 and a 52 week high of $130.30.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.