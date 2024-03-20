Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $451,000 Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

