Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,453,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after buying an additional 66,074 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after buying an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

