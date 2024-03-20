Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

