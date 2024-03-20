Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,152,000 after purchasing an additional 380,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 241,824 shares in the last quarter.

IHI stock opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

