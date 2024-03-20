Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $571,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,209,000 after acquiring an additional 60,862 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,906 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $686,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CL. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CL opened at $88.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $89.36.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.