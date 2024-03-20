Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

VFH stock opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $100.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.41.

About Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

