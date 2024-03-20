Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,710,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after purchasing an additional 456,657 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,065,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,351,000 after purchasing an additional 328,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after buying an additional 66,636 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,103,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after buying an additional 184,897 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

FSK opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.88%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

