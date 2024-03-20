Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $129.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $355.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average of $111.24. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

